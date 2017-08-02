Gautam Gambhir is now winning hearts with his new initiative: Community kitchen

Gautam Gambhir, who is involved in various public activities, began his first community kitchen from Patel Nagar. Gautam Gambhir, who is involved in various public activities, began his first community kitchen from Patel Nagar.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has often taken a stand for the Indian soldiers, has now initiated a campaign where the left-handed batsman wishes to feed poor and not let anyone sleep empty stomach. Gambhir’s foundation has started a free community kitchen from Monday, July 31.

Gambhir, who is involved in various public activities, began his first community kitchen from Patel Nagar. The 35-year old Delhi lad was also present and was seen serving the food on his own.

In one of his message to his fan on social media, Gambhir said it’s time to win hearts and beat hunger after winning two world cups, IPL titles. “Won World Cups, Won IPLs, beaten opponents. Now time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation.,” tweeted Gambhir.

Won World Cups, Won IPLs,beaten http://t.co/0aQ463XMdf time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation. pic.twitter.com/gVDP4Sc1b4 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2017

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain, who guided the IPL franchise to two title triumphs, captioned a photo of him serving food to a needy.

“Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips ‘No one should sleep hungry,” said Gambhir.

Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips ‘No one should sleep hungry’ #ggf #communitykitchen1 pic.twitter.com/EsZEG84rVI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2017

In a chain of tweets, former Delhi Daredevils player posted a video of his Kitchen and wrote, “365 days, 52 weeks, 12 months, numerous hungers & Ek Asha”

Earlier in the month of April, Gambhir had pledged to bear full expenses of the kids, who lost their father in an ambush by Maoists in Sukma area od Chhatisgarh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd