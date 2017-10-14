Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: India’s World Cup hero turns 36

Gautam Gambhir played a vital knock of 97 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final in 2011 to take India to glory. (Source: File) Gautam Gambhir played a vital knock of 97 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final in 2011 to take India to glory. (Source: File)

Veteran India opener Gautam Gambhir turned 36 on Saturday. Gambhir, who has scored over 10,000 international runs for India, made his debut for India in 2003 and since then he has served Indian cricket with guts and glory. The Delhi-lad forged several successful opening partnerships with Virender Sehwag and helped India win several matches at home and away. However, he is best remembered for one of his most important knocks of 97 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final (2011). It was his knock which paved the way for India’s world cup glory after a span of 28 years. In a career spanning over a decade, Gambhir scored 5238 runs in 147 ODI matches at an average of 39.68.

The southpaw has also enjoyed equal success in the other formats. In 2009 Gambhir was also the number one batsman in ICC Test rankings. In Tests, Gambhir played 58 matches and score 4154 runs and slammed nine centuries with a best of 206. He also holds the distinction of being the only Indian batsman who has scored more than 300 runs in four consecutive Test series.

In T20’s, Gambhir once again boasts an impressive record. In World T20 Championship of 2007, he played yet another crucial knock of 75 against Pakistan to help India win their maiden crown. He then went on to become the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Gambhir has enjoyed a phenomenal stint with KKR leading them to two IPL crowns. His personal record in the IPL is quite impressive as he managed to stack up 4133 runs in 148 matches at an average of 31.55.

Interestingly, Gambhir also shares his birthday with former Pakistan wicketkeeper and captain Rashid Latif. Sri Lanka legend Tillakaratne Dilshan was also born on the same day and so was hard-hitting Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell.

