Gautam Gambhir faces daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school, watch video

Over the years veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has given a tough time to opposition bowlers as he has dominated them emphatically. But recently he was put in a tough spot as bowling from the other end was none other than his daughter, Aazeen. The southpaw recently paid a visit to Aazeen’s school where he batted against her and admitted that it was a high-pressure job. Gambhir, who was blessed with Aazeen on May 1, 2014, shared a video shared on Twitter where he can be seen facing his three-year-old daughter, who incidentally also knows which line to bowl to a left-handed batsman.

“High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!”, he tweeted.

High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!😊😊 pic.twitter.com/DX8SJOiLpI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 6 November 2017

Gambhir is currently playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy squad where he had a good time with the bat. In the recently concluded tie against UP, the 36-year-old hit a fine 86 off 122 deliveries which also featured 13 boundaries. Gambhir looked in sublime touch as he timed the ball exquisitely. The left-hander also shared a 59-run opening partnership with Unmukt Chand.

