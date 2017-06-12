Gautam Gambhir expresses interest to mentor TNPL team

Gautam Gambhir has expressed interest in taking up the role of a mentor. (Source: PTI) Gautam Gambhir has expressed interest in taking up the role of a mentor. (Source: PTI)

As per reports veteran Indian batsman and KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir is contemplating a role as a mentor. Gambhir will reportedly don the new hat in the upcoming edition of the TNPL.

In an interview with TOI, he said, “Yes, I am in talks with a few franchises for a mentoring role,” Gambhir told ToI from New Delhi.

“This tournament is for up and coming Indian youngsters. It is a platform for the local talent. I don’t want to block a young talent by playing in TNPL,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir is the latest to join the bandwagon of superstars who have joined the TNPL. Last year, Brett Lee and Michael Bevan were involved with two franchises. If Gambhir does don the hat of a mentor then it will be an interesting turn of events.

It may be recalled here that Gautam Gambhir had a tremendous IPL season where he scored more than 400 runs

