Gautam Gambhir completes 6000 runs in Ranji Trophy, scores 42nd FC hundred for Delhi

Gautam Gambhir has been out of the Indian cricket team for some time now. He has shifted back to playing First-Class cricket for Delhi. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Gambhir has performed exceptionally well and scored two centuries before the semi-final. Delhi began their semi-final against Bengal on Sunday and on the second day of the match, Gambhir became only the fourth batsman from Delhi to score 6,000 runs for the state team.

The out-of-favour India opener reached the landmark on Monday against Bengal and later went on to score another hundred this year in Ranji Trophy — his third this season and 42nd in First-Class cricket. At Tea on Day 2, Gambhir was batting on 107 and had shared an unbeaten 217-run stand with his opening partner Chandela, who also scored a century.

The three other batsmen who have more than 6,000 runs for Delhi Ranji team are Mithun Manhas, Ajay Sharma and Raman Lamba. Manhas leads the list of highest runs scored for Delhi with 7911 runs followed by Ajay who has 7421 runs. Lamba made 6346 runs for Delhi.

Apart from his three hundreds this season, Gambhir also has an 86 and a 95. He scored 95 runs in the second inning of Delhi’s quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh in Visakhapatnam last week.

