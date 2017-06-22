Gautam Gambhir becomes father for second time, welcomes ‘angel’ to the world

Gautam Gambhir with his first daughter Aazeen. (Source: Instagram) Gautam Gambhir with his first daughter Aazeen. (Source: Instagram)

Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday became a father for the second time and welcomed the ‘little angel’ to the family. He posted a picture of his two daughters on Twitter to share his joy with the world.

The picture that Gambhir posted is bound to bring a smile on anyone’s face. His first daughter Aazeen is holding the newborn in her arms in the picture, that has sent social media abuzz.

With the picture announcing the news of him becoming a father for the second time, Gambhir wrote in the caption a small poem. “An angel blessing our family, an angel brightening our lives, welcome to the world, little angel!,” he wrote.

An angel blessing our family,

An angel brightening our lives,

Welcome to the world, little angel! ❤ pic.twitter.com/nrJ0hhuX9Y — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 21 June 2017

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain married Natasha in October 2011 after which the couple has been blessed with two daughters. A doting father, Gambhir has written about his first daughter multiple times in columns before and during the IPL season. He also shared a video last Sunday wishing all the dads a happy father’s day.

Friends and fans poured wishes on his social media accounts, congratulating him for being blessed with a second daughter.

The 35-year-old led his team to a strong start in the tenth season of IPL, but failed to win the title, despite being the favourites and winning the title twice before.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd