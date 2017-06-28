Gary Kirsten hopes India find the coach most suited for their team

Gary Kirsten shared a strong and symbiotic bond with MS Dhoni during his time with the Indian team. (Source: Express Archives) Gary Kirsten shared a strong and symbiotic bond with MS Dhoni during his time with the Indian team. (Source: Express Archives)

Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who was in charge of the team from 2008 to 2011, hopes the team finds the coach most suited for their team. Under Kirsten, India won the 2011 World Cup and were very successful in the longest format too. Even when Kirsten was appointed, there were reservations about the support he would get from the players but all that was put to rest when the results went in the team’s favour.

Initially offered a two-year contract, Kirsten remained in charge till the World Cup before he stepped down to spend more time with his family. The former South Africa cricketer then became his country’s coach before stepping down in 2013.

Always loved working with Team India and hopefully they find the coach most suited for their team. — Gary Kirsten (@Gary_Kirsten) June 27, 2017

Under Kirsten, India also reached final of Kitply Cup, 2008 Asia Cup and beat Australia in a Test series at home. The team also registered series wins in New Zealand after a long gap of 40 years. Kirsten drew a lot of praise from Indian cricketers and skipper MS Dhoni described him as “The best thing to happen to Indian cricket.”

Kirsten was respected in the dressing room and after the World Cup win, the former coach was carried around by Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli during team celebrations. After Kirsten, Duncan Fletcher took over but series of away failures showed him the way out. With India now on the hunt for the new coach, it remains to be seen whether the team can find someone like Kirsten. As of now, Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag are among the top candidates to have applied for the coach’s job.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd