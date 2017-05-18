Gary Kirsten, Eric Simons to make recommendations for South Africa coach

Gary Kristen will recommend the suitable candidate for the position of head coach for the South African side. (Source: Express Photo) Gary Kristen will recommend the suitable candidate for the position of head coach for the South African side. (Source: Express Photo)

Cricket South Africa has nominated former coaches Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons to recommend the suitable candidate for the position of head coach for the South African side as per a report by ESPN Cricinfo. Russell Domingo who is currently the coach of the Proteas side will end his contract with the side at the end of the England tour in August. He will end the tenure in August but Domingo hasn’t made it clear whether he would reapply for the position or not.

Even if Domingo reapplies he would be tested by a panel which consists of CSA’s lead independent director Norman Arendse, board member Rihan Richards, transformation and cricket pipeline committee member Oupa Nkagisang and the two former coaches.

One more thing isn’t clear whether the board will search for the candidates or whether applications would be invited. The current South African coach began with his duties after the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and renewed his contract thrice since then.

Under Domingo, South Africa registered a spot in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2015 where they lost to New Zealand. The new coach’s tenure will also include the ICC World Cup 2019, so CSA would be seeking somebody who can emphasise particularly on cricket’s most prestigious tournament.

