Gary Ballance has broken finger, likely to miss next England-South Africa Test

In a blow to England cricket team, it has been confirmed that batsman Gary Ballance has been diagnosed with a broken finger. The injury means that he is all set to miss the third Test against South Africa which starts on Thursday next week.

On the fourth and final day of the second Test at Trent Bridge, Ballance was hit on the left index finger by a short ball from pacer Morne Morkel. He went for X-ray later that evening and the results on Tuesday confirmed he had a broken finger. He will now see a specialist for surgery.

