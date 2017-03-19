Gahunje Cricket Stadium can play dynamic part in IPL this year: MCA President Abhay Apte

Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Gahunje. (Representational) Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Gahunje. (Representational)

Sports Bowls, organised by Wide Angle Forum, was recently held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium and saw participants from various fields of expertise, especially architecture and sports. Architect Darshan Medhi presented his illustrious portfolio of works and gave the audience an insight into the structure of ‘Sports Bowls’ — commonly referred to as stadiums. An exhibition, featuring select illustrations of Medhi, was inaugurated by chief guest Abhay Apte, president of Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA).

Medhi, who has been a driving force in planning the construction of Gahunje cricket stadium, spoke on the important aspects that should be kept in mind while building a stadium. “No matter which sport it is, an architect needs to keep in mind that the ground needs to be of a perfectly right composure to enable the players to give their best. An obstruction-less viewing arrangement for the spectators is mandatory as well,” said Medhi.

Pointing out that architecture evolves with time, he said, with the constant threats our country faces, it is necessary to build a stadium in a manner where protection from terror or any other forms of threats is provided. Apte said, Gahunje would play a dynamic part in the IPL this year, as the stadium, he said, is a product of pure architectural genius.

Later, Apte spoke on how sustainability is kept at par with the maintenance of the stadiums. “Everybody in the world wants to be a part of the IPL. Players from other countries have retired from their teams to become full-time IPL players. The board makes an estimate of 500 crores through the series,” said Apte.

