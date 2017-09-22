Full credit to Virat Kohli for standing up to Matthew Wade: Stuart Clark

Virat Kohli had a verbal battle with Matthew Wade during the 2nd ODI cricket match at Eden Garden in Kolkata. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli had a verbal battle with Matthew Wade during the 2nd ODI cricket match at Eden Garden in Kolkata. (Source: PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli engaged in yet another verbal duel with Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade during second ODI between India and Australia at Kolkata. While contest between the two nations have always had heated arguments, this time it was Kohli and Wade who battled it out in the middle. The banter between the two began in the 33rd over of the Indian innings when Kohli decided to take a run after Wade was hit while collecting a delivery of Marcus Stoinis. While Wade was unable to collect the ball, Kohli scampered for a single. Not taking too kindly to this action, Wade started off by saying, “I might have a cry like you. I might go to the dressing rooms and have a good cry like you.” “Everyone has to feel sorry for you,” he added.

However, former Australian bowler Stuart Clark backed Kohli and said that such an incident is ‘piddly crap’.

” He misfielded one. Whether the Indian batsman knew he was injured or not was probably a secondary question. It’s one run. Is this the biggest issue this team has got? If I’m Matthew Wade and I’m Marcus Stoinis — and full credit to him for standing up for Matthew Wade — I’d be worried about my own cricket, rather than all this other stuff. This is piddly crap.”

Adding that such banter tends to fire Kohli up, Clark said, “I wouldn’t be saying too much to Virat Kohli. He seems to want to fight with everyone and he seems to play 10 times better when he does fight with people.”

