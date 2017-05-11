From The Vault – Your weekly dose of cricket history: Kerry Packer brings revolution in world cricket, AB de Villiers hammers Mumbai Indians

Kerry Packer brought a revolution in World cricket. AB de Villiers smashed 59-ball 133 against MI. Kerry Packer brought a revolution in World cricket. AB de Villiers smashed 59-ball 133 against MI.

In the last segment of ‘From the Vault’, we came up with brutal performances on the cricketing field. Inzamam-ul-Haq smashed New Zealand to score a triple hundred while his counterpart Wasim Akram bagged second ODI hat-trick and much more. Here we take a look at some more incidents that took place, and did shake-up things.

May 5 2010

Deandra Dottin smashes first T20 hundred in women’s cricket

West Indies player Deandra Dottin smashed the first ever T20 hundred of the women’s cricket when the Carribean side took on South Africa in ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in St Kitts. Batting first, West Indies women’s side were reduced to 52/4 when Dottin came in to bat and later the right-hander took on the Proteas bowling attack to smash an unbeaten 112 off 45 balls to guide her side to a total of 175/5 in allotted 20 overs. Later, the South African side were restricted to 158/4. West Indies won the match by 17 runs.

May 6 1965

The Frank Worrell Trophy – 4th Test (6-day match)

Bill Lawry and Bob Simpson score record partnership against West Indies

The West Indies team had been known for their ruthless bowling in the early days. Even the world class attack couldn’t prevent the damage as Bill Lawry and Bob Simpson stitched Australia’s highest opening partnership of 382 runs and became the first opening pair to both score double-centuries in the same innings of Test match. Lawry smashed 210 while Simpson scored 201. Australia piled on a mammoth 650 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the first innings. West Indies too gave a perfect answer to this huge score as they rode on Nurse’s 201 to put 573 on the board. Lawry had to retire hurt for 58 in the second innings as Australia scored 175/4 to hand the hosts a target of 253 runs. The match though ended in a draw after West Indies scored 242/5 in the second innings.

May 7 1991

Ranji Trophy final- Bombay vs Haryana

Dilip Vengsarkar fails to take Bombay over the line

Bombay holds the record of most number of Ranji Trophy titles and they could have added one more in 1991 but failed to achieve the feat. Chasing 355 runs in the second innings, Bombay were reduced to 305/9 and batting maestro Dilip Vengsarkar was out in the middle with debutant Abey Kuruvilla who somehow held on to his nerves at the other end and let Vengsarkar do the task in the major part of their 47-run partnership. Bombay lost their last wicket when Kuruvilla was run-out after a confusion in middle between the two batsmen as Bombay lost the match by 2 runs. Earlier, Haryana scored 522 in the first innings while Bombay smashed 410 in reply. In the second innings too, the Haryana batsmen managed to put up a total of 242 runs and hand Bombay a target of 355 runs. Vengsarkar was unbeaten at 139 but his ton went in vain. The batsman even wept on the field after the mix-up that let go off the title.

May 8 1985, West Indies vs New Zealand

New Zealand collapse to lose series

New Zealand were touring West Indies for a 4-match Test series and were trailing 0-1 on the course. If the Kiwis had to square this series, they needed to win this one in Jamaica. Batting first West Indies put on 383 runs on the board while New Zealand were bundled out for 138 in the first innings. West indies then en-forced a follow on and at the close of the third day, New Zealand were 211/1. The play resumed on the fourth day and cricketing fans witnessed a major collapse in the innings. Malcolm Marshall’s four-for dismantled the Blackcaps and they were bundled out for 283 to give the hosts a target of 59 runs. Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes completed the task in 17 overs to win the match by 10 wickets.

May 9 1977

Kerry Packer’s idea of World Series reveals

Kerry Packer became a revolutionary in the world of cricket when he introduced the idea of World Series and signed some big cricketing names for the same. His plans for World Series Cricket were leaked. Though, the idea of World Series came in because of Packer’s attempt to grab TV rights of Channel Nine network were refused by the Australian Cricket Board but the floodlights, coloured clothing revolutionised the game and are in existence now.

May 10 2015

AB de Villiers hammers Mumbai Indians bowlers

One of the finest players in world cricket, AB de Villiers took on the Mumbai Indians bowling attack and smacked a 59-ball 133 for RCB. While batting first, De Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 215 runs to compile 235/1 in 20 overs at Wankhede Stadium. The hosts then lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 196/7 as RCB won the match by 39 runs.

May 11 2011

RCB thump Rajasthan Royals

Playing at home, presently banned side Rajasthan Royals suffered the hammering of Chris Gayle who smacked 44-ball 70 during their chase of 147 runs. Rajasthan handed them a target of 147 runs and Gayle along with Dilshan ripped apart Royals’ bowling line up. Later the RCB side won the match by 9 wickets.

