From The Vault – Your weekly dose of cricket history: Inzamam-ul-Haq scores triple hundred, Wasim Akram bags his second ODI hattrick, Steve Waugh smashes 200

In the last segment of ‘From The Vault’, we got to know about some brilliant performances about Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who anchored the Indian side to win the Coca Cola Cup while Pakistan’s speed-star Shoaib Akhtar clocked 100 mph. In this new series, we take a look back at the incidents which will be remembered forever. In focus today is the week from April 28-May 4

April 28 2007

Australia record a hat-trick of World Cup victories

In 2007, Australia bagged their third successive ICC World Cup when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 53 runs (D/L method). Adam Gilchrist’s hundred, in a match that was affected by rain, anchored Aussies to the ultimate triumph for the fourth time in history. Gilchrist scored 149 while Australia put on 281 in 38 overs. In reply, Jayasuriya and Sangakkara tried to stitch a partnership but their efforts were never enough to beat the Australians.

April 29 1991

Australia vs West Indies- The Frank Worrell Trophy

This was the fifth Test of the series between West Indies and Australia in Antigua. West Indies had already clinched the series win as they took an unassailable lead before this match. Batting first, Australia piled up 403 in the first innings and bundled out West Indies for 214. In the second innings and particularly on this day Mark Taylor came up with a hundred against formidable West Indies bowling attack. He smashed 144 and Australia set West Indies a target of 455 runs. The Kangaroo bowlers wrapped West Indies innings for 297 on the fourth day of the Test to become the first ever team to win a Test match at Antigua.

April 30 1983

India tour of West Indies

The match might have eventually ended in a draw but a tragic incident took place on this day during the course of the game. India notched up a total of 457 in the first innings after Ravi Shastri scored a hundred to help India’s cause. In reply, Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes added 296 for the first wicket after which Greenidge had to leave the ground to meet his sick daughter. Unfortunately, she died and the batsman was declared retired out. The hosts piled up 550 runs in the first innings and in reply, India rode on Mohinder Amarnath’s hundred to score 247/5 (D).

May 1 1995

The Frank Worrell Trophy

In another encounter between West Indies and Australia it was Steve Waugh who etched his name into the record books by scoring his first double hundred. West Indies in their first innings scored 265 runs after Richie Richardson smashed a hundred. In reply, Waugh brothers came up with individual heroics with the bat to guide Australia to a mammoth 531 runs. Mark Waugh scored 126 while his elder brother smacked a double ton against the West Indies’ bowling that consisted the likes of Ambrose, Walsh and Kenny Benjamin. Later, the visiting side didn’t have to bat again in the match as they bowled out West Indies for 213 to win the match by an innings and 53 runs. Australia won the series.

May 2 2002

Inzamam-ul-Haq scores triple-hundred

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessed a massive innings from one of the most successful Pakistan cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq when he smashed a hapless New Zealand attack all-round the park to score his first triple hundred. The right-handed batsman gave just one chance during his knock which was put down by the Kiwis and they paid the price for it. Inzamam scored 329 and took his team’s total to 643 runs. The misery for the Blackcaps didn’t stop there as a 6-wicket haul from Shoaib Akhtar bundled them out for 73 in the first innings while a fifer from Danish Kaneria in the second innings saw New Zealand getting bowled out for 246 runs. Pakistan recorded a win by an innings and 324 runs eventually.

May 3 2015

The Wisden Trophy

West Indies vs England

England were well settled in the series as they had taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series already while were on top of their game in this third and final Test in Barbados. Alastair Cook had scored a hundred and took his team to a total of 257. In reply, West Indies had a dismal start as first four batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with the scores in single digits. But it was Blackwood’s heroics with the bat that took the hosts to a total of 189. Anderson’s pace bowling bagged him 6 wickets in this innings. West Indies then bundled out England for 123 runs and had a tricky score of 192 runs at their hands to chase. Darren Bravo’s 82 were well stitched to take West Indies over the line by 5wickets and level the series.

May 4 1990

Austral-Asia Cup – Final

Wasim Akram picks second ODI hattrick

Wasim Akram had already achieved a lot untill he donned the Pakistan jersey once again in this game. But a lot was yet left to be achieved on the highest level and Akram chose the best match to etch his name in the record books. In the 1990 Austral-Asia final, Pakistan posted 226/7 in 50 overs after Saleem Malik smashed 87 during the process. Australia though never looked comfortable during the chase and were reduced to 206/7. Ian Healy tried to held on to the innings with the tail but Wasim Akram’s bowling dismantled the last three batsmen. He dismissed Merv Hughes, Carl Rachmann and Terry Alderman on consecutive deliveries to win the match for his team by 36 runs.

