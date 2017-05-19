From The Vault – Your weekly dose of cricket history: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli hammer Gujarat Lions bowlers, England win World T20 2010

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli smashed hundreds against GL in 2016, England won the World T20 in 2010. AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli smashed hundreds against GL in 2016, England won the World T20 in 2010.

In the last segment of ‘From the Vault’, we read about how Kerry Packer’s revolutionary ideas played major role in changing the face of cricket on the biggest stage. Now, we now take a glance at some more incidents from the cricketing world.

May 12, 2015

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle guided their franchise to an fantastic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad when they chased down 81 runs in 6 overs in a rain-affected match. SRH earlier smashed 135 runs in 11 overs in Bangalore. But it was Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 19-ball 44 and Gayle’s 35 in 10 balls that stole away the limelight to give them a win by 6 wickets.

May 13, 2003

West Indies chase down mammoth 418

After the 1999 World Cup triumph, Australia became a supreme power in world cricket. They were thumping the oppositions with authority during this reign. In 2003, an Australian side led by Steve Waugh toured West Indies for a four-match Test series. They clinched the first three matches and with the wins also took an unassailable lead. West Indies had nothing to lose when they came in this fourth and last Test match in Antigua. Batting first, Australia were restricted to 240 after Lawson bagged a 7-wicket haul for the home side. In reply, West Indies too were bundled out for 240 and Australia without wasting time capitalised on this. The opening pair of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden came as a nightmare for West Indies as both the left-handed batsmen smashed individual hundreds for their side. No other batsman really got a big score but the innings from the opening pair was enough to hand West Indies a target of 418 runs. The hosts were left tottering at 165/4 after losing skipper Brian Lara. But the real drama started off from here. Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan never let Aussie bowling take an upper-hand on them. The two scored individual hundreds while an unbeaten 47 from Banks and 27* from Drakes anchored West Indies to a record win. They grabbed the record of the highest ever Test chase after winning the match by 3 wickets.

May 14 2016

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers slaughter Gujarat Lions



Gujarat Lions who made their debut in 2016 IPL edition might have had a decent season first season but the Lions’ bowlers were once taken to the cleaners by AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Batting first, RCB lost Chris Gayle early for 6 in Bangalore. De Villiers joined captain Kohli. The two right-handed batsmen came in and smashed 229 runs together. Both Kohli and De Villiers hundreds during the process. The Indian captain was out for 109 while the South African remained unbeaten at 129. RCB posted 248/3 and later won the match by 144 runs. Chris Jordan scalped four wickets for the hosts.

May 15 1999

Hansie Cronje’s unusual tactics

ICC World Cup is all about some innovative and different ideas and strategies. But a strategy that was adopted by South Africa during the course of their match against India in a group match wasn’t taken in a positive manner by ICC. Skipper Hansie Cronje was wearing an earpiece and that was connected to coach Bob Woolmer in the dressing room. Match referee Talat Ali asked the captain to remove the earpiece. South Africa though eventually won the game.

May 16, 2010

England grab the glory in the Caribbean

It was the World T20 final in West Indies in the year 2010. England had once again made it to the finals and was seeking their first major ICC trophy win. The Paul Collingwood-led side was up against Michael Clarke’s Australia. Batting first, Australia managed a score of 147/6 in 20 overs after David Hussey got to a half century. In reply, England lost Lumb early in the innings but wicket-keeper batsman Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pietersen’s partnership of 111 runs for the second wicket played the major role in anchoring the English side to their first World T20 title. They won the match and final by 7 wickets.

May 17, 1997

Sanath Jayasuriya assaults Indian bowlers



It was the fourth match of the Independence Cup when Sourav Ganguly and then captain Sachin Tendulkar came out to bat for India. The stay for the two Indian greats wasn’t a long one as they were removed for a team total of 4. Half-centuries from Rahul Dravid, Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh guided India to a total of 225/7 in 50 overs. In reply, no Sri Lankan batsman really had a task at his disposal as the major responsibility was taken up by Jayasuriya. Sri Lanka had been known for their brutal batting especially in th first 15 overs (then fielding restrictions’ overs) and this was the same principle which they applied during the 1996 World Cup triumph. The left-handed batsman smacked 120-ball 151* to take his team over the line with ease. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets with more than 9 overs to spare.

May 18, 1955

West Indies vs Australia

Denis Atkinson and Clairmonte Depeiaza of West Indies wrote their names in the history books when the two got together to stitch a partnership of 347 to take the team’s score to 494 from 187/6 before Depeiaza was sent back. Atkinson went on to score 219 while Depeiaza went on to put 122. West Indies were bundled out for 510 in first innings in reply to Australia’s 668. The match was eventually drawn.

