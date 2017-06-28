From not considered good enough to being the frontrunner

However, as skipper Virat Kohli wanted Shastri to remain at the helm, and the CAC itself was not unanimous in its recommendation, Kumble was given just a one-year term and Kohli persuaded to accept the arrangement. (Express Photo) However, as skipper Virat Kohli wanted Shastri to remain at the helm, and the CAC itself was not unanimous in its recommendation, Kumble was given just a one-year term and Kohli persuaded to accept the arrangement. (Express Photo)

When Shastri was left high and dry

Last year, when Ravi Shastri was interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee – comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman – there was no unanimity among the three wise men about the next coach. It’s learnt that Tendulkar backed Shastri, and Ganguly, who wasn’t present for Shastri’s presentation, backed Kumble. The CAC then put the ball in BCCI’s court, recommending that both candidates be part of the team management in some capacity.The board, however, decided that there was room for just one of them, and gave the responsibility to Kumble. However, as skipper Virat Kohli wanted Shastri to remain at the helm, and the CAC itself was not unanimous in its recommendation, Kumble was given just a one-year term and Kohli persuaded to accept the arrangement.

A year on, bcci advertises for coach’s job

Shastri doesn’t apply but Virender Sehwag and a few others do. The board announces that Kumble would be a direct entry into the process but there are already rumblings about misunderstandings between Kumble and captain Kohli. The Indian Express reports a BCCI official saying, “barring a miracle, Kumble won’t continue”.

Kumble puts in papers after differences with Kohli

After a year at the job, and after reports of a tussle with Kohli, Kumble quits as India’s coach at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy with a statement uploaded on Twitter. He has not made any other statement since. “I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach … Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.” Ganguly chips in on the issue, saying: “The matter between Kumble and Kohli should have been handled a lot better, by whoever was in charge. It was not handled properly.”

Shastri applies when fresh applications are sought

Without informing the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, the BCCI announce that more candidates can apply for the job. Shastri tells The Indian Express that he “will apply for sure”. The COA pulls up BCCI CEO Rahul Johri about the rationale behind calling for new applications, and wonders whether it was done to get a candidate preferred by Kohli. When the news of Shastri’s willingness to apply emerges, Ganguly pipes up: “Everybody has got the right to apply. We will find out. I can also apply provided I am not an administrator.”

