From A Kothrud Boy to India’s Showstopper: After Kedar’s heroic innings, parents plan a grand homecoming

ON SUNDAY, as Kedar Jadhav scored his second ODI century against England on his home turf at the MCA Stadium Pune, his parents, wife and other family members couldn’t contain their joy.

The Pune boy’s 76-ball 120, backed by a vociferous crowd, helped India pull off a thrilling three-wicket victory after being in serious trouble. When Jadhav arrived, India needed 287 runs to win in 38 overs. “It was a moment I will cherish all my life.

My son showed his mettle. When the team was facing a difficult situation, Kedar played the way he should have…I am proud of my son, I always knew he had it in him to play his best whenever chips are down,” says Mandakini Jadhav (61), who on Monday was eagerly waiting for her son’s arrival home at Prasad Apartments, Krushna Colony, Kothrud area. “He hasn’t called yet…I am waiting for his call, to hear his voice..his cell phone is switched off,” says Mandakini, but quickly adds, “May be he is busy with the team.”

The family tried to meet Kedar after the match, but the security personnel stopped them from doing so. Kedar’s wife Snehal and his daughter have joined him in the celebrations after the victory.

Kedar has three sisters and he is the youngest and the laadla (pet) of the family. Kedar’s mum shares, a day before the match, he wanted to savour food prepared by her. He likes simple food, says Mandakini, adding that chapatis, tomato chutney and baingan ki sabji are among his favourites.

When Kedar had walked in at the 12th over there was a silence as four crucial wickets had fallen and he had to partner Captain Virat Kohli. Asked how the family felt at this time, his sister, Sucheta, says: “We were not worried one bit. We knew Kedar will take the team to victory and he did by playing his usual attacking strokes. Moreover, Captain Kohli was their to guide him.” Sucheta had especially come down from Satara to watch him play at the stadium.

Sudhir Dhavade, a local MNS leader who played cricket with Kedar during their school days, had some fond memories to share. “Kedar has been cut out for cricket from his childhood days. Whenever we played matches, he’d hit a six,” says Dhavade.

Asked about how Kedar pursued his dream, his father Mahadev Jadhav (68), says, “We never stopped him from pursuing his ambition…He was crazy about cricket. We allowed him to follow his dream.”

Kedar is a fan of Sehwag. “He looks at him as an icon,” says Kedar’s sister, Charusheela.