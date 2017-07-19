Friends and benefits

Arun was credited with India’s fine bowling performance during the 2015 World Cup. File Arun was credited with India’s fine bowling performance during the 2015 World Cup. File

Sometime in the 70s, Ravi Shastri, playing an age-group tournament, left the stadium in Bangalore with a teammate, to go to the popular joint Koshy’s across the road. He saw his childhood idol Gundappa Vishwanath at a table, having a drink, and unlike other shy youngsters, went across for small talk. “Jaake hello kiya, lekin phir baaju mein jaake beer bulaya.” (Said hi, but went away and ordered a beer). The teammate was Bharat Arun, who was named bowling coach of the Indian cricket team on Tuesday. The story captures much of the sniggering going on about the two: ‘buddies’, which they are of course, but the undercurrent is not just the accusation of favouritism, but an allegation of lack of quality in Shastri’s choice of bowling coach. It would be an untrue accusation though. Arun might not have the credentials of Zaheer Khan but had earned the respect and trust of the Indian bowlers during his earlier stint with his knowledge and working style. Especially when it’s not even clear whether Zaheer wanted a full-time role or is happier being a consultant. Also, the comfort factor in choosing an able ally as your support staff isn’t something to be sneezed at. The one aspect that would have to be watched closely, though, is the state of Indian pitches under Arun and Sanjay Bangar, the batting coach. Last time around, as trusted allies of Shastri and people who knew the curators all around the country, they had played a part in producing devilish spin tracks. Hopefully, better sense would prevail this time around.

But the mocking of Arun’s expertise as bowling coach is quite another matter altogether. R Ashwin, usually a fastidious personality, has in the past attributed much of his success to Arun. “The amount of knowledge and the amount of confidence and the grip that I have over my skill now is something that is definitely a marked difference from what I had some years ago. The major reason I have to attribute that to Bharat Arun is because the number of questions I had, he had all the answers for it,” Ashwin had said once.

Arun impact

In his previous stint as India’s bowling coach, Arun learnt who to overfeed with knowledge, and whom to drip in slowly. With Ashwin, he would go in great detail, as he told The Indian Express then. “When he goes close to the stumps, he gets a lot more drift. When he goes a little away from the stumps, the angle changes. So the ball drifts in rather than drifting out. You talk about how the wrist automatically changes position when you go close to the stumps as compared to a wider angle. Once you understand these things and know for sure this is how it behaves, then the spinner is empowered.”

The dismissal of AB de Villiers in the 2015 Delhi Test, for example, could be put down to the coach-spinner combo. Ashwin was hitting the line of stumps initially before he shifted to the outside-off stump line. It was Arun who had spotted it, and passed on the information to his spinner. “In fact, the way he got de Villiers out in the second innings, was the one that turned sharply from outside off-stump. These are small things that come from attention to detail,” Arun said. Attention to the detail, and empowering the bowler, was how he got Umesh Yadav to improve his reverse-swinging skill couple of years ago. “Umesh knows he can reverse the ball extremely well. Now, empowerment is helping him understand what happens when he’s bowling from close to the stumps and how does the ball behave when he goes slightly wide of the stumps. For different batsmen, it can come in handy at different times. If I bowl from around the wicket, then with the arm the ball will come in (to a left-hander) and at the last moment leave him. Like what happened to JP Duminy in Delhi. These are the things that the bowler needs to understand, bowling from different angles for example.”

Even someone as accomplished as Mohammed Shami has a story to tell about Arun’s contribution. His rise as a bowler coincided with Arun’s entry (after the exit of Joe Dawes), and he also had shortened his run-up then. On the tour of England, when Dawes was coach, Shami had a horror run, picking up just five wickets at 73.20 in three Tests. “Technically, I didn’t make any massive change for the Australia tour and the World Cup. Only that I cut my run-up a bit. And I felt a lot more comfortable. The biggest advantage of having Bharat Arun as our bowling coach is that he’s an Indian and we can communicate freely. The level of understanding is better. It helps when a coach can communicate freely with his players. You can go into details and discuss finer points. Bharat Arun always backs the bowlers. He always gives us confidence, which is most important,” Shami had told this newspaper.

It takes time, effort and trust to get such results. As Arun once said: “We have been working for a period of one-and-a-half years. It takes time. Nothing comes easy. It’s about building relationships with the bowlers. It’s a question of trust. Then you start giving them information that they are able to absorb and put into practice.” Luckily, the bowling unit has remained largely unchanged, and Arun has already done the hard yards of earning their trust in his last stint. Sometimes, the work done behind the scenes doesn’t get reflected in public. Sometimes, it gets over-played. With Arun, it would be fair to say that he did indeed do a pretty good job with the bowlers, evidenced by their own statements. Whether he can repeat it all over again, remains to be seen. Hopefully for Indian cricket, with Zaheer Khan as consultant, Arun can reprise his earlier efforts.

