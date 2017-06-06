French Open 2017: Stan Wawrinka through to quarters, to face Marin Cilic

Stan Wawrinak won the French Open title in 2015. (Source: AP) Stan Wawrinak won the French Open title in 2015. (Source: AP)

Gael Monfils had struggled with injuries so far in this season. On Saturday, faced Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the last 16 of French Open 2017. Not only the French struggled but looked out of sorts after his brief inspiring performance in the first set. The result was: the 15th seed crashed out of the Paris tournament after losing 5-7 6-7 2-6.

Wawrinka was too hot to handle as well. He had a variety of shots and that unsettled Monfils. The Swiss managed to come back from a break down in the first set to win it 7-5 and then produced another stunning performance in the second to win 7-6. Wawrinka now faces Marin Cilic of Croatia in quarter-finals.

Apart from his medical timeout in the second set, it was a almost complete performance from the 2015 French Open champion. Wawrinka laid down on the court, massaged by a trainer, but played a without any worries after that.

“I have experienced this before. I’m not seriously worried. It doesn’t keep me from playing, and it doesn’t keep me from playing well,” Wawrinka said. “Let’s put it this way: It’s under control.”

Monfils’ defeat was also an emotional moment for France. His exit from the pre-quarters means that the country has to wait one more year to find a champion at home Grand Slam. It has been 34 years since the last time a Frenchman won the tournament in Paris. That title was won by Yannick Noah in 1983.

“Stan was better than I was today,” Monfils said. “He was able to seize all opportunities. He was able to do more things and pick up, you know, the sets. I don’t like to lose. Especially not at Roland Garros. I had many opportunities, and it’s unfortunate. I wasn’t able to seize these opportunities. So of course, yeah, I am disappointed.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd