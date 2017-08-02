Freeze on ties with Pakistan results in Sri Lanka getting a full series

The series was originally scheduled in March-April next year, but with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hosting the Independence Cup at that time, the BCCI has agreed to the preponement, also with an eye to fill the Pakistan void. The series was originally scheduled in March-April next year, but with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hosting the Independence Cup at that time, the BCCI has agreed to the preponement, also with an eye to fill the Pakistan void.

A freeze in India-Pakistan bilateral cricket ties is the reason India would play a full series against Sri Lanka in November-December. The series was originally scheduled in March-April next year, but with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hosting the Independence Cup at that time, the BCCI has agreed to the preponement, also with an eye to fill the Pakistan void. “Another reason (for the tweaking) being there was six proposed exchange of tours between India and Pakistan, which did not happen. So those spaces had to be adjusted,” acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said after the Tour, Programme and Fixtures Committee’s meeting.

He also confirmed India’s participation in the Independence Cup, saying: “Sri Lanka has always co-operated with India and therefore India will be making a reciprocal short visit, only to play the Independence Cup. That’s why the tweaking has taken place.”

The series would be the concluding act of a limited-overs-heavy home season, with 11 ODIs, nine T20 Internationals and three Tests, during which the Barsapara Cricket Stadium near Guwahati will make its international debut, hosting a T20 International against Australia. The Kerala Cricket Association’s new stadium in Thiruananthapuram is likely to play host to a T20 International against Sri Lanka. India will tour South Africa after the home season and Choudhary didn’t rule out a Boxing Day Test.

