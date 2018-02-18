Four teams, one title: Wheelchair-bound cricketers bring change to the pitch

At the Indian Wheelchair Cricket League, 2018 At the Indian Wheelchair Cricket League, 2018

When Veer Singh Sandhu, the son of a farmer, lost the use of his legs after contracting polio as an infant, he had to move from one place to another by dragging himself on the ground. It was only in his teenage years that he became aware of the ease that a wheelchair could provide him, and got one for himself.

Today, that same vehicle has given him the ability to play cricket at a competitive level. On Friday afternoon, Sandhu was among the many wheelchair-bound men present at the inauguration of the Indian Wheelchair Cricket League, 2018, being held at Lancers International School.

The three-day event, an initiative of the Para Sports Foundation, will see four teams — Delhi Sultans, UP Strikers, Chandigarh Lions, and South Warriors — vying for a spot in the finals on Sunday. “This tournament will provide a platform to para-athletes to showcase their talent,” said Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, president of the Para Sports Foundation.

For the participants, however, the tournament is not just a platform to display their talent but also a way to “feel liberated”. “Wheelchair sports can serve as a way to change the perception of people who are paralysed,” said Neeraj Yadav (33), who is playing for Delhi Sultans.

Yadav lost the use of his legs when he was seven, when a spinal injury affected his nerves. He said he has participated in events at the national and international level, including the Paralympics, and has won medals.

“I used to lack confidence earlier, but sports instilled a sense of self-belief. I now live by the philosophy of haaro mat, haar ko haraao,” he said. The journey, however, has been far from easy for the men. “Wheelchair cricket is not for everyone, as the equipment is costly. Sports wheelchairs, for example, are priced at about Rs 20,000, as opposed to a normal wheelchair that costs around Rs 5,000,” said Sandhu (27), the captain of the Chandigarh Lions.

“Now, with events such as this one, some people have finally started coming forward. But the government needs to take some initiative as well. A lot more needs to be done,” he said.

