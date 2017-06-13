Four ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-finalists – three from once one country, ruled once by the fourth: tweets Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Cricket Championship ’17, 4 semi-finalists, 3 from once one country, ruled once by the 4th SF,.. who shall rule now?”. (Source: File) Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Cricket Championship ’17, 4 semi-finalists, 3 from once one country, ruled once by the 4th SF,.. who shall rule now?”. (Source: File)

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is in full mood of enjoying the semi-final stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. He showed his creative side on Tuesday by posting a picture on his Twitter account which shows his own sketch in different jerseys, depicting the four teams who have made it to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.

Bachchan tweeted, “Cricket Championship ’17, 4 semi-finalists, 3 from once one country, ruled once by the 4th SF,.. who shall rule now?”. This event will feature three Asian teams in the semifinals including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh plus the hosts England.

T 2454 – Cricket Championship ’17, 4 semi finalists, 3 from once one country, ruled once by the 4th SF, .. who shall rule now ? pic.twitter.com/A8DCY7jtDz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 13 June 2017

The first semi-final between England and Pakistan will be played at Cardiff on Wednesday which will be followed by the second semifinal between India and Bangladesh at Birmingham on Thursday.

India, in their do or die match, thrashed South Africa by eight wickets and cemented their place into the semifinals and topped the Group. The next crucial match was followed by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan where Pakistan capitalised on Sri Lanka’s loose game and grabbed their chances to clinch a thriller at Sophia Gardens on Tuesday.

India, heading into their semifinal match against Bangladesh will look to maintain their winning touch and grab their final spot for the second consecutive edition of the Champions Trophy.

