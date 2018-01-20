Former U-19 player earns his stars and stripes in USA

Saurabh Netravalkar, who played for Mumbai Ranji team till 2014, will represent USA in West Indies Regional Super50 tournament. (Source: Express Photo) Saurabh Netravalkar, who played for Mumbai Ranji team till 2014, will represent USA in West Indies Regional Super50 tournament. (Source: Express Photo)

Saurabh Netravalkar used to play for Mumbai Ranji team till 2014 when dark thoughts about future hit him. “How much cricket can I play? Till 35, maybe… but there is no guarantee. There is no growth too.”

A software engineer who even designed his own cricket app, he decided at age of 22 to take up the scholarship from a US university. The move, he thought, would be the end of his cricket career, but as things turned out, he not only works at Oracle, he is also now set to represent USA in West Indies Regional Super50 tournament starting on January 31.

It’s just not Netravalkar; eight Indian-origin players in all, including four former Ranji Trophy players, are part of the 14-member squad of USA. The two new well known faces from Indian circuit are Netravalkar and Punjab’s Sunny Sohal. Wicket-keeper batsman Ibrahim Khaleel, who will captain USA, has represented Hyderabad and Timil Patel has represented Gujarat in early 2000s.

The ICC had changed its players’ regulations last year — teams can now feature two players of any country in their playing XI, if they have been residing in that country for three years.

It has opened the doors to likes of Jaskaran Malhotra, who had represented Himachal Pradesh in all age groups tournament. The other Indian born players are Prashanth Nair (Kerala), Nisarg Patel and Mrunal Patel (both Ahmedabad). The team comprises mostly of sub-continent players.

If academics pushed out Netravalkar, it was cricket politics in Punjab that made Sohal seek the American dream. “Ek din mein Punjab nets mein gaya, dekha politics bahut jayada ho rahi hai. Raha nahi gaya, I just took my bag and returned home. (One day, at a nets session with Punjab team, I couldn’t stand the politics there and decided enough is enough.” Sohal, who is from Virat Kohli’s Under-19 batch, has played for Deccan Chargers in IPL, and made a name for himself with his attacking batting in the 2009 IPL in South Africa.

Just like Netravalkar, Sohal too thought he would never play cricket again when he walked out of Punjab nets that day. “Cricket ekdum band, I said I will not play cricket again. It was than that Rajat Passi, who runs a software company in US and runs a cricket club, called me and said, you come and play here as cricket is growing in this part of the world too,” Sohal says from Washington DC. Sohal, who moved to US three years back, had represented India under-19 team in 2007 which had the likes of Kohli, Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja. Sohal plays for Maryland where he has been a consistent scorer in the Washington Cricket League for the past several years.

It was a West Indian who rekindled the cricket dream in Netravalkar. “I never thought I will play cricket again but after coming to US, I got to know there was cricket in my college. There was a West Indian coach, who saw me bowl and asked whether I played decent cricket. Then he recommended me to different clubs here,” Netravalkar said.

Juggling work and cricket

It’s not been easy juggling work with cricket but Netravalkar does elaborate planning to balance them.

“I work Monday to Friday 9am-5pm. Our office has all fitness facilities so I go to gym 3 days a week after office. I travel one hour two days a week, there are some cricket net facilities which I pre book and train with few teammates who are also training for national team. I train with a player called Srinivas Salvar (He has played good cricket in Hyderabad). And every weekend I play club tournaments. So I travel around USA for different tournaments. Friday night I do flight/drive to whatever place I am playing and back on Sunday night. Monday again office. So it’s full packed and hectic, but it’s fun.” He came into reckoning for the national team last may when he took 2 for 30 for SCCA XI that defeated USA XI in a warm-up game.

Sohal says playing for India was always a dream but it never happened, but now he is eagerly waiting for his international career to kickstart. “So what if I couldn’t play for India, atleast I will represent USA team,” Sohal says. “There is no job for a cricketer in India. Each player has to experience different kind of politics and it starts from district cricket itself. I played in IPL but still couldn’t represent Punjab. But I think god has something else planned for me.”

