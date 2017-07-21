Former Test wicket-keeper Vijay Yadav named India A fielding coach

Vijay Yadav will be joining the team only a few days after they reach South Africa due to his impending paperwork. (Source: PTI) Vijay Yadav will be joining the team only a few days after they reach South Africa due to his impending paperwork. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian wicket keeper Vijay Yadav has been appointed as the Indian U-19 squad’s fielding coach for the upcoming tour of South Africa. According to PTI, the former Haryana player will be joining the team only a few days after they reach South Africa due to his impending paperwork.

“Yes, it’s just couple of hours back that I was told about my appointment as the fielding coach of the India A team. The squad is leaving day after tomorrow (July 22nd) but I may have to join a couple of days late. I am now rushing to Mumbai and my paperwork and visa formalities will be completed there,” Yadav is quoted as saying by PTI.

Yadav has been running an academy in Faridabad and has also been the coach of Haryana Ranji team. It was initially decided that women’s team fielding coach Biju George will fly from UK to South Africa but that decision has been changed. With BCCI handing over separate contracts to the support staff of each and every national team, it is learnt that George will get an extension with the women’s team. In fact all the support staff of the women’s team will be getting an extension along with chief coach Tushar Arothe.

Yadav played one Test and 19 ODIs between 1992 and 1993. He had a match-winning cameo in his debut series against South Africa. He has scored 3988 runs at First class level and was an integral part of the Haryana and North Zone sides. He also took 237 catches and effected 46 stumpings.

