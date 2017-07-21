Latest News

Former Test spinner Stuart MacGill reaches settlement with Cricket Australia

Stuart MacGill agreed to mediation earlier this week ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Aug. 14 in Victoria state. Both the parties had reached an agreement, but no details were released.

By: AP | Published:July 21, 2017 2:35 pm
Stuart MacGill, Stuart MacGill Sues, Stuart MacGill Cricket, Stuart MacGill Australia, Australia Stuart MacGill, Cricket Australia, Cricket News, Cricket Stuart MacGill is also seeking almost a million dollars in costs, bringing his total claim to .6 million. (Source: AP)
Top News

Cricket Australia has settled a dispute with former test spin bowler Stuart MacGill over more than AU$800,000 (US$635,000) in salary and match payments he claimed he was owed after injury forced his retirement in 2008.

The 46-year-old MacGill agreed to mediation earlier this week ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Aug. 14 in Victoria state. The Australian Associated Press reported Friday that the parties had reached an agreement, but no details were released.

MacGill was initially seeking AU$2.6 million (US$2.06 million), including AU$1.6 million (US$1.27 million) in match payments, prize money and retainers, and nearly AU$1 million (US$800,000) in interest. He later amended his statement of claim to just over AU$800,000.

MacGill played 44 test matches for Australia and claimed 208 wickets. His last test was in 2008 on a tour of the West Indies.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

These Ravi Shastris, Anil Kumbles will come and go. The fabric of Indian cricket will remain 