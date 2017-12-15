Former Test bowler was paid 175K pounds to bowl a wide, IPL games fixed: Bookmakers in sting video

The bookies claimed that spot-fixing could be done for £140,000 in sessions of the third Ashes Test which is underway in Perth. (Source: Reuters) The bookies claimed that spot-fixing could be done for £140,000 in sessions of the third Ashes Test which is underway in Perth. (Source: Reuters)

British newspaper The Sun alleged that during an undercover investigation, two bookmakers — both Indians — had offered to sell details of rigged periods of play in the on-going third Test in Perth, which could be bet on to win huge sums. Here are the highlights of what the purported conversations revealed during the video.

The alleged bookies

At the centre of the undercover investigation are two Indian bookies, identified as Sobers Joban and Priyank Saxena, who claimed that spot-fixing could be done for £140,000 in sessions of the third Ashes Test which is underway in Perth. Joban also claimed T20 leagues like the IPL and the Big Bash could be manipulated. He claimed that up to 18 IPL games involving two teams were partially fixed. Joban also said that a former Test bowler had been paid £175,000 to bowl a wide in a T20 game to manipulate the run-rate.

Purported conversation

Joban: “I will give you work in the Ashes Test in Perth.”

The reporter: “So, do you think we might get something in the third Test.”

Joban: “Yes, sessions in Ashes…maybe first day or second day.”

Joban: “Yeah, runs, so it’s going to one session, the man will take Rs 60 lakh.”

Who is Priyank Saxena?

An Indian businessman, he serves as a link to the mysterious undercover agent in Australia called ‘The Silent Man’. In the video, Saxena is seen chalking out plans to spot-fix the third Ashes Test in Perth.

“I have sent the email to him (the Silent Man), and am waiting for a reply. When I am sure everything is confirmed, then I will pass it on. I have to go to Australia with someone. I’ll meet the man, he will tell me the script and the rate.”

Who is ‘Silent Man’?

Not referred to by name in the video, he is said to be an Australian, who communicates with Saxena and Joban, as well as number of other fixers in India. He is the man that fixers allegedly approached to help set up a script for the Perth Test.

The modus operandi?

Joban explains how ‘scripts’ are used to manage precise fixes with players in T20 matches around run-rates, fall of wickets and even the final outcome of the game. This includes the number of wickets and scores at end of every over. For example, 32 runs after 6 overs, 60 runs after 10 overs, and the final score at the end of 20 overs. Joban says it’s accurate down to the last run. A similar pattern is followed for the team batting second. According to the duo, they have their agents in the crowd who pass on the information to them, and gave names of some international players who they claimed work as their ‘puppets’

The signals

In the video, Joban claims he has arranged for players to use subtle signs to indicate that the fix is on. He says simple things such as changing of gloves or when a bowler starts with a wide, or stopping at the time of delivery, are definitive indicators to bettors being involved.

