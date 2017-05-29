Former national selector Bhupinder Singh Sr questions PCA functioning

The PCA rubbished his allegations and said it was functioning in accordance with the Supreme Court directive of January 2, relating to age and tenure of members. (Source: Express Archive) The PCA rubbished his allegations and said it was functioning in accordance with the Supreme Court directive of January 2, relating to age and tenure of members. (Source: Express Archive)

Alleging irregularities, former national selector Bhupinder Singh Sr. has questioned the functioning of the Punjab Cricket Association.

The PCA immediately hit back and warned him of legal action.

The 52-year-old Bhupinder has dubbed the “unchanging faces” in the PCA “bahubalis”.

He alleged that the people at the helm of affairs in the PCA and its affiliate bodies had remained in their positions for years without contributing to the game.

“It is a mystery that how they have stuck to their posts for decades without even contributing to the game,” the former India international alleged.

He said that in this day and age when whole world had moved towards digitilisation “PCA does not like to share details of persons who are running its show on its website because they have things to hide”.

He said PCA’s interim committee, which was currently running the association’s affairs, was working at the behest of the past office bearers, “who are still ruling by proxy”.

The PCA rubbished his allegations and said it was functioning in accordance with the Supreme Court directive of January 2, relating to age and tenure of members.

“He has issued derogatory, false and frivolous statements against the honesty and integrity of all the honourary secretaries of the District Cricket Associations affiliated to PCA. “He has levelled allegations of corruption, irregularities and misappropriation of funds, without any testimony, against the office bearers of the District Cricket Associations,” PCA’s interim committee convenor, R P Singla, said in a press release.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now