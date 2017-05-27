Former Mumbai cricketer Kiran Ashar no more

Ashar, who played as a wicketkeeper- batsman represented Bombay as well as the West Zone. Ashar, who played as a wicketkeeper- batsman represented Bombay as well as the West Zone.

Former cricketer Kiran Ashar, who played for the then Bombay side (now Mumbai), on Saturday passed away at a hospital. The 69-year-old Ashar, who played as a wicketkeeper- batsman represented Bombay as well as the West Zone. He opened the batting with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and played the Ranji Trophy final against Delhi in Delhi in 1976/77 season.

Ashar breathed his last at the Jaslok hospital, the sources said.

Ashar, born on June 19, 1947 in Bombay, played seven first class matches and scored 306 runs, with his highest being 105, from 1968/69 to 1977/78.

He made his debut for Bombay in an Irani Cup match against the Rest of India at Cricket Club of India in 1968/69 season.

