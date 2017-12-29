Kamala Mills Fire

Former Mumbai cricketer Hoshang Amroliwala is no more

Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, Hoshang (Hoshi) Amroliwala died on Friday aged 86.

In a first class career between 1956-57 and '63-64 Amroliwala played 44 games, including 35 in the Ranji Trophy for the then Bombay Cricket Association, and amassed 1,782 runs – including two centuries – at an average of 44.55.

In a first class career between 1956-57 and ’63-64 Amroliwala played 44 games, including 35 in the Ranji Trophy for the then Bombay Cricket Association, and amassed 1,782 runs – including two centuries – at an average of 44.55.

Primarily a batsman, he also bowled leg spin and grabbed 14 wickets.

Amroliwala also played in two Irani Cup games for the then Ranji Champions Bombay – the inaugural one in 1959-60 and another in 1962-63 – against the Rest of India.

He also played for Bombay CM XI, CCI President’s XI, Bihar Governor’s XI, M K Vizianagaram XI and for Tata SC XI in the Moin-ud-Dowla tournament in Hyderabad, which then had first class status.

Amroliwala also represented the century-old Parsi cyclists club in the local Kanga League A division in 1950s and 60s.

