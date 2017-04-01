Former MP Vivekanand elected president of Hyderabad Cricket Association

Former MP G Vivekanand has been elected president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Vivekanand, who is currently an advisor to the Telangana government, got 136 votes, while his rival Vidyut Jaisimha polled 69 votes as per the results declared late last night.

The election was held on January 17 but the counting was taken up only last night after the go-ahead given by the courts, where it had been challenged by some contending parties.

T Seshnarayan was declared elected unopposed as Secretary, according to Rajeev Reddy, advocate commissioner for the election.

K Anil Kumar and P Mahender are the new vice-president and treasurer respectively.

206 votes were polled and one vote was found invalid, Reddy said.

