Latest News
  • Former India wicket keeper Sameer Dighe announced as coach of Mumbai Ranji team

Former India wicket keeper Sameer Dighe announced as coach of Mumbai Ranji team

Former India wicketkeeper Sameer Dighe will replace Chandrakant Pandit as the coach of the Mumbai Ranji team.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 2, 2017 2:00 pm
mca, mumbai cricket association, ranji trophy, mumbai ranji, mumbai ranji team, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Former batsman Pravin Amre was initially seen as the frontrunner to replace Pandit at the helm of the domestic powerhouse. (Source: Express Photo)

Top News

The Mumbai Cricket Association has, on Friday, appointed former India wicket keeper Sameer Dighe as coach of the Mumbai Ranji team. Dighe replaces Chandrakant Pandit under whom Mumbai lost the Ranji Trophy final earlier in 2017 to Gujarat.

Dighe played for India 23 ODIs and six Tests for India between January 2000 and August 2001. He was part of the team that beat Australia 2-1 in a Test series at home. It was earlier reported that the MCA was not going to renew Chandrakant Pandit’s contract for the forthcoming season. Pandit had led the side to their 41st Ranji title but an MCA official had said that the association took note of various instances of Pandit’s behaviour with players which was an issue.

Former batsman Pravin Amre was initially seen as the frontrunner to replace Pandit at the helm of the domestic powerhouse.  Amre is also a managing committee member of the MCA.

More Top News

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I always dreamt big. I wanted cars...and the only way I could get that was through my sport 