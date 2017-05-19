Former India U-19 captain Vijay Zol is now engaged, see pic

Former under-19 captain Vijay Zol get engaged. (Source: Instagram) Former under-19 captain Vijay Zol get engaged. (Source: Instagram)

Former India Under-19 captain Vijay Zol on Friday got engaged and the cricketer confirmed the news after he took to social media and uploaded a picture of him with fiancee on his Instagram account. The caption of the picture read, “Say hello to my forever! 💍 #engagedlife.”

The left-handed batsman led India in the 2014 under-19 World Cup that was held in Dubai. India bowed out of the tournament after losing to England in the quarter-finals.

Playing for Maharashtra, Zol made his List A debut against Baroda in 2012 while he was also bought by the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the same year.

The left-handed Maharashtra batsman has played three IPL matches and has scored 29 runs in total.

He made his first class debut against New Zealand A in 2013 where the batsman smashed a hundred while playing for India A.

Zol is now added to the list of cricketers who have either got engaged in the recent times or have got married.

Earlier, during the Indian Premier League, former Indian fast bower Zaheer Khan announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge on social media.

Both Delhi Daredevils and Challengers Bangalore had a disappointing run in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League and the two franchises were eliminated from the tournament without making a qualification in the playoffs.

