Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Former India star Madan Lal to contest DDCA elections

Madan Lal will be contesting for either President, Vice-president or Director's post in the upcoming election.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2018 12:22:09 pm
delhi, ranji trophy, gautam gambhir, delhi ranji trophy, madan lal, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Madan Lal would have the backing of the group, which is being supported by BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna.
Former India all-rounder Madan Lal is expected to contest for one of the three major posts during the upcoming Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) election on June 30. It is learnt that the Lal will be contesting for either President, Vice-president or Director’s post in the upcoming election.

“It is true that Madan Lal has been sounded out and he is keen on serving Delhi cricket as he has done as a cricketer, captain, coach, selector and finally as the head of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC),” a senior DDCA official told PTI on Friday.

“Madan is one of the biggest names in Delhi cricket and he enjoys a lot of respect among his peers. Even the former cricketers would be happy to see one of their own in a commanding position,” the official said.

It is learnt that Lal would have the backing of the group, which is being supported by BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna.

