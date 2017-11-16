Former England U-19 captain Shiv Thakor found guilty of exposing himself to two women

He was convicted of both offences and granted unconditional bail until his sentencing on November 24. (Source: Twitter) He was convicted of both offences and granted unconditional bail until his sentencing on November 24. (Source: Twitter)

Former England Under-19 captain Shiv Thakor was found guilty by a court on Wednesday of allegedly exposing himself to two women on a housing estate. According to AFP, 24-year-old Thakor, a professional cricketer with English county side Derbyshire, was arrested in July after the two offences in Mackworth, Derby, on June 12 and June 19. He was convicted of both offences and granted unconditional bail until his sentencing on November 24.

Moreover, during a police interview, the Southern One Derbyshire Magistrates Court was told that Thakor said he had already been “sexually satisfied” by his “16-year-old girlfriend” so would not have committed the offences.

Thakor had denied exposing himself and intending to cause alarm or distress at a previous hearing in the same court. Giving evidence, the first witness said Thakor was “very quiet” and “very well-mannered”, adding: “He knew exactly what he was doing.”

Thakor later explained that he has “got a tendency” to “rearrange” himself at “the front and back during games.” “I have got a tendency,” Thakor is quoted as saying by AFP, “That is almost a running joke, that I tend to rearrange myself both at the front and back during games.”

District Judge Andrew Meachin is then quoted as saying that he is in “absolutely no doubt that both women have given honest evidence to this court” and that he is satisfied “beyond reasonable doubt that he has committed both the offences. Since the allegations arose in June, Thakor was suspended on full pay by his county side Derbyshire and hasn’t played since then.

