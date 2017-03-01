Former England batsman John Hampshire dies

John Hampshire made history on his Test debut by becoming the first Englishman to score a century at Lord’s in his maiden Test. John Hampshire made history on his Test debut by becoming the first Englishman to score a century at Lord’s in his maiden Test.

Former England batsman and Test umpire John Hampshire has died aged 76 after a long illness Yorkshire County Cricket club announced.

Hampshire made history on his Test debut by becoming the first Englishman to score a century at Lord’s in his maiden Test in the series with the West Indies in 1969.

However, he was dropped after the following Test and made just six more appearances in the five day format for England and played three One Day Internationals.

He enjoyed great success with Yorkshire in almost 20 years there winning five championship crowns, also captaining the county in 1979 and 1980, before decamping to Derbsyhire and Tasmania, whom he captained prior to their acceptance into the Sheffield Shield.

On retirement as a player — having accrued over 28,000 runs — he moved into umpiring in 1985 moving up to Tests in 1989 and was selected for the International Cricket Council (ICC) panel of umpires in 1999.

A statement from Yorkshire — where he was president — on Wednesday announced Hampshire “passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by his family after a long illness”.

Awfully sad news hearing the passing of John Hampshire. A truly great man who did so much for our great game. Will be sorely missed! #RIP pic.twitter.com/nP1GLN3Sfk — Joe Root (@root66) 1 March 2017

“John epitomised everything that’s good about Yorkshire County Cricket Club,” said chairman Steve Denison.

“Brave, talented and with a heart of gold he captained Yorkshire, scored a century at Lord’s on his Test debut and became a highly respected umpire after hanging up his playing whites.

A great loss to cricket, RIP John Hampshire. The cricket fraternity is going to miss you. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1 March 2017

“Loved by players and members alike, John capped his wonderful life in Yorkshire cricket as our club president last year.

Saddened to hear the demise of John Hampshire. Highly respected. May his soul rest in peace. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 1 March 2017

“On behalf of everyone involved with and connected to the club, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to John’s wife Alison and two sons Ian and Paul. He will be sorely missed by all at Headingley.”