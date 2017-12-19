Election Results
Former, current Delhi players ecstatic as team enters Ranji Trophy final after 10 years

Delhi humiliated Bengal by an innings and 26 runs to enter the Ranji Trophy final on Tuesday.

Ranji Trophy 2017, Ranji Trophy 2017 semi-final, Bengal vs Delhi, Delhi Bengal, Gautam Gambhir, Gautam Gambhir hundred, Gautam Gambhir runs, Kunal Chandela, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Gautam Gambhir scored a ton against Bengal. (Source: PTI)
Delhi humiliated Bengal by an innings and 26 runs to enter the Ranji Trophy final on Tuesday as Navdeep Saini bowled one of the most devastating spells of recent times. Saini (4/35) intimidated the Bengal batting as they were all out for 86 in 24.3 overs in their second innings.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami had bowled his heart out to take 6/122 in 39 overs to bowl out Delhi for 398. Having kept the lead down to 112 runs, Bengal were expected to put up a fight, but could not overcome the Saini challenge, whose match haul of seven wickets deservingly earned him the Man of the Match award.

Here is how the current and former players reacted to Delhi booking Ranji Trophy final seat after 10 years:

Brief Scores:

Bengal 286 and 86 in 26.4 overs (Navdeep Saini 4/35, Kulwant Khejroliya 4/40).

Delhi 398 all out (Gautam Gambhir 127, Kunal Chandela 113, Himmat Singh 60, Mohd Shami 6/123).

