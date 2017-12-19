Former, current Delhi players ecstatic as team enters Ranji Trophy final after 10 years

Delhi humiliated Bengal by an innings and 26 runs to enter the Ranji Trophy final on Tuesday as Navdeep Saini bowled one of the most devastating spells of recent times. Saini (4/35) intimidated the Bengal batting as they were all out for 86 in 24.3 overs in their second innings.
Earlier, Mohammed Shami had bowled his heart out to take 6/122 in 39 overs to bowl out Delhi for 398. Having kept the lead down to 112 runs, Bengal were expected to put up a fight, but could not overcome the Saini challenge, whose match haul of seven wickets deservingly earned him the Man of the Match award.
Here is how the current and former players reacted to Delhi booking Ranji Trophy final seat after 10 years:
Many congratulations to the Delhi Ranji Team for reaching the finals.. best of luck to the boys for the finals ..@GautamGambhir bhai @ImIshant @RishabPant777 @BCCIdomestic #RanjiTrophy2017 ?????? pic.twitter.com/fqWBKOYD9L
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 19 December 2017
Well done #gabroos Years of hardwork has strengthened this team and finally we are in the #RanjiTrophy finals. Great to be a part of this team. Truly deserved. @DDCA_Cricket pic.twitter.com/2ZVw7m0rjX
— Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) 19 December 2017
Congratulations #Delhi team on reaching finals of #RanjiTrophy2017 All the best for the #finals. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/2eoetJ81BG
— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) 19 December 2017
Great performance by the entire team…extremely proud of everyone’s performance?? Just one more match to go boys…@GautamGambhir #kunalchandela #dhruvshorey #nitishrana #himmatsingh #manansharma #vikastokas #navdeepsaini #vikasmishra #kulwantkhejroliya ?????????? pic.twitter.com/enbq9BOagc
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) 19 December 2017
Delhi has demolished Bengal…win by an innings and 26 runs. Let’s get the trophy guys…. #RanjiTrophy #DelvBen
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 December 2017
Brief Scores:
Bengal 286 and 86 in 26.4 overs (Navdeep Saini 4/35, Kulwant Khejroliya 4/40).
Delhi 398 all out (Gautam Gambhir 127, Kunal Chandela 113, Himmat Singh 60, Mohd Shami 6/123).
