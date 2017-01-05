Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar resigns as MCA vice president

Dilip Vengsarkar resignation was tendered by Sharad Pawar stepping down as president of MCA. Dilip Vengsarkar resignation was tendered by Sharad Pawar stepping down as president of MCA.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has submitted his resignation as vice president of the Mumbai Cricket Association following the Supreme Court order of January 2.

“In view of the Honourable Supreme Court order dated 2nd January 2017, I hereby tender my resignation for the post of Vice President of the association,” said the ex-chief selector in a short letter addressed to the MCA.

The decision of Vengsarkar to quit follows the resignation tendered by Sharad Pawar as president of the MCA much before the latest verdict of the apex court of the land.

Pawar resigned on December 17, saying as per the SC order of July 18, 2016, he was ineligible to continue as he had crossed 70 years age.