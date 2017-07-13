Former BCCI President Anurag Thakur offers unconditional apology in Supreme Court

The apex court has fixed the matter for July 14 and asked Anurag Thakur to remain present before it on that day. (Source: Express Archive) The apex court has fixed the matter for July 14 and asked Anurag Thakur to remain present before it on that day. (Source: Express Archive)

After being asked by the Supreme Court to tender an apology in explicit terms to get relief from the contempt proceedings initiated against him, former BCCI president Anurag Thakur has tendered a fresh “unconditional” and “unequivocal” apology in the Apex Court. While doing so Thakur claimed that saying it was never his intention to undermine the majesty of the apex court.

In the affidavit which was filed today, Thakur said, “I humbly submit that it was never the intention of the deponent to undermine the majesty of this court and since unintentionally some kind of misinformation and miscommunication has occurred, I unhesitatingly tender my unconditional and unequivocal apology to this court”.

The apex court had directed him to file a “one-page short affidavit” tendering an apology while making it clear that it was not going to consider his earlier affidavit of apology. The apex court had also asked Thakur to be present on July 14 to tender the apology.

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Thakur on January 2 this year for filing a false affidavit regarding writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the issue of BCCI’s autonomy. It had slapped Thakur with contempt and perjury notices for filing a false affidavit over writing to the ICC on the issue.

“The conduct of the President of BCCI in seeking a letter from the President of ICC in August 2016, after the final judgement and Order of this Court, is nothing but an attempt on the part of the head of BCCI to evade complying with the Order of this Court,” the apex court had said.

Coming down heavily on the defiant BCCI brass, the apex court had on January 2 removed Thakur and Ajay Shirke as the President and the Secretary for “obstructing” and “impeding” its directions for overhauling governance in the cricket body. It had also appointed a committee of administrators to oversee BCCI’s functions.

