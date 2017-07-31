Former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud suffers stroke

Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud on Saturday suffered a stroke and was reportedly critical according to a report in Cricbuzz. The right-hander went under MRI scans on Monday morning. The reports of scans though suggested that there was nothing too serious but however, he is expected to fly to Singapore for further treatment.

Earlier, the BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus while speaking to a Bangladesh newspaper, The Daily Star, had said that the members of Bangladesh Cricket Board made enquiries about his condition after he missed out the board meeting on Sunday.

“The members of the BCB learnt of his condition after making enquiries into why he was absent from today’s [Sunday’s] board meeting. He was admitted to hospital yesterday morning and is currently in the ICU,” he told.

Yunus went on to say that Mahmud was in a semi-coma state but his CT scans haven’t revealed anything too serious.”He is in a semi-coma, but the CT scan has not revealed anything too serious,” he added.

Khaled Mahmud is presently the Board Director and national team manager who has represented Bangladesh in 12 Test matches and 77 ODIs. He was the third captain who led Bangladesh and announced his retirement in the year 2006.

