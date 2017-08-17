Criticism is important for self-growth, says Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj has called for more television coverage of women’s sport. (Source: PTI) Mithali Raj has called for more television coverage of women’s sport. (Source: PTI)

After a commendable performance at ICC Women’s World Cup, Indian skipper Mithali Raj has admitted that to develop one self and increase their self-growth, criticism is important. This will only help to move women’s cricket forward, she added.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said, “For self-growth, criticism is important and we have to remain consistent in our performance(s)

Women’s cricket grew in stature, but we lacked in getting a response from the audience and increasing fan following as we didn’t really do well in ICC tournaments. We know that World Cup is the only tournament we can look up (to) because that is the only stage where we can make a difference to the sport of India. We did it by showing our best performance

Recalling the period when she started playing, Mithali said, “When I started playing cricket in 1990, it was a wonder for people. People looked down on women’s cricket as they thought that women shouldn’t be seen as playing cricket,” and added, ” When we used to travel holding a cricket kit, people used to inquire about rules and also questioned on our capability by saying that women are not strong enough to hit a boundary. Sport is a sport. We continued our hard work,” she added.

Voicing support for more television coverage of the game, she concluded by saying, “More the tournaments of women’s cricket will be televised, more the sport will grow. It is (the) best time to start preparing to introduce Women’s IPL.”

