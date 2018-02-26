Test cricket is alive, I don’t agree with Moeen Ali’s point of view: Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. (Source: File) Darren Lehmann also hoped that he could clear misconceptions surrounding workloads and availability. (Source: File)

Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has waved off England off-spinner Moeen Ali’s suggesting that crowds during the Ashes series were disappointing and the future of Test cricket is in grave danger. Stating that fans during the Ashes were fantastic Lehmann maintained that it’s Moeen’s opinion and as a cricket fan he enjoyed every bit of the four-match Test series which Australia won. Moeen Ali had earlier claimed that Test cricket is struggling for survival.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, Lehmann was asked if he agreed with Ali’s perception, to which the 54-year-old promptly replied by saying, “No, I don’t.”

“I thought the Ashes crowds were fantastic, our crowds were great. I think they broke all records, whether they were at the ground or watching, streaming or listening on the radio. It was an outstanding Test series. I’m not sure where that comes from, from Moeen, but that’s his opinion,” he added.

“From my point of view as a cricket fan, I loved it. It was great. I thought it was intense cricket. The games could have gone either way. Four-nil wasn’t probably a fair reflection of how England played. I thought they played quite well. For me, I think Test cricket is alive, and we only had to see the way people turned up to the whole game throughout the summer,” Lehmann concluded by saying.

Earlier, Moeen Ali ad deemed the turnout at Ashes as disappointing and said, “The crowds were quite disappointing. There were a couple of big days, but even when (Australia) won the Ashes there weren’t that many celebrating. That’s when I thought, ‘Actually, we’re struggling a bit. It is a worry. Test cricket is the pinnacle. It is, in my opinion, where the best players play.”

