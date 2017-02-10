For England U-19, it’s all play and some school homework

Hard at work in their Mumbai hotel. Express Hard at work in their Mumbai hotel. Express

ON TUESDAY morning, surrounded by hefty books and a pink compass box, Louis Shaw was working on an assignment about the “historical determinants of the United Kingdom in a cultural context”. His England U-19 teammates — Tom Banton, Henry Brookes and Euan Woods — were peering at study material on their laptops. A day earlier, this bunch was at the Wankhede Stadium taking on their Indian counterparts in the fourth match of the one-day series. But here they were, busy finishing school homework, just like they have been on every alternate day over the last fortnight in India.

Every non-match day, at around 9.30 am, the England U-19 team-room at the Trident Hotel turns into a virtual classroom for “supervised study sessions”. And for two hours, the seven members of the touring party who are still in school preparing for their A-levels — the English equivalent of Class 12 — have to finish their quota of schoolwork. It’s part of what the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) refers to as ‘dual aspiration’ or DA, providing their junior cricketers with a second focus apart from their cricket, especially when they are on tour.

Team manager Mo Bobat, who used to be a teacher, has been doubling up as supervisor for most of these sessions in Mumbai. And he does often have to tap into his previous profession to clear a few doubts, especially if they are to do with Physical Education. But mostly his role during these sessions is restricted to ensuring that Shaw & Co remain focused and don’t end up cheating by logging on to Facebook or indulging in some Championship Manager, the popular football management game, on the side.

“I try and position myself so I can see their screens. I also need to walk around the room a bit. Generally, they are good lads and compliant. But you need to keep an eye, especially on the persistent offenders,” says Bobat. “They would have got a few weeks away from school before Christmas. Four weeks now in India. Seven weeks is a big chunk when you come towards exam time. We accept that it does have an impact on their education but our job is to minimise that effect,” he says.

The sessions start with the boys allowed to listen to some music to get into their own bubble. The rules are simple, no texting and no phone-calls. About halfway through, they get a 5-10 minute break because as Bobat puts it, “not all of them are very good at concentrating for two hours straight”.

The personal and welfare development wing of the ECB — headed by Darren Devaney who isn’t part of the tour here — gets in touch with the schools their players attend in September, when the junior cricket season starts. And whenever there’s a tour or camp, the schools inform Devaney about the assignments and other schoolwork that the cricketers will have to complete.

The players, meanwhile, have to fill a form prior to the tour giving a summary of what they plan to finish on tour. It’s then the responsibility of Bobat, or the support staff in-charge, to ensure that the teenagers fulfill their academic commitments. They even include mock exams — Banton is due one here — and at times even the real one.

“There was a tour to South Africa a couple of years ago when one of the lads had to appear for his official exam. I had to quickly organise a room in a university near Johannesburg to create the setting for him,” says Bobat.

In India on their four-week tour, the likes of Shaw and Banton will be expected to complete 36 hours of supervised study sessions. The topics they have to deal with range from business, politics, religious study and physical education to more vocational subjects like Btec Sport. It’s only natural that the players aren’t always keen to recreate a classroom atmosphere after having spent a day in the hot Mumbai sun dealing with the Indian spinners. And Bobat does admit to often hearing grumblings about the sessions. But he doesn’t need to stress too much on the significance of ‘study time’.

“As well as learning to play spin, they are also contracted to do their schoolwork. It’s part of their coaching programme. And they know what to expect,” he says. Slacking isn’t an option, either. Bobat conducts weekly one-to-one sessions with the players on the progress of their schoolwork. He also makes them draft emails to their schools, marking both him and Devaney, about what they have achieved and why they haven’t been able to complete certain tasks, with detailed reasons.

“The boys know it’s coming. So it’s in their best interest to finish their work. The schools are prompt, too, and we did receive a mail from one about a lad having missed the deadline for his assignment,” says Bobat. There are also other pre-decided consequences that range from extra hours in the study-room to even fines.

Some players, however, see the bright side of being bogged down with homework on a cricket tour. “You don’t realise it then. But you go back home and there’s suddenly so much less work to do,” says Max Holden, who will captain the team in the four-day matches.

DA also includes developing other daily-living skills, at times even cooking. Two years ago, the players partook in a ‘Christmas menu’ competition where the winner got to be the sous-chef for the team Christmas lunch at the High Performance Centre in Loughborough. But with the current team in Mumbai not adventurous enough to experiment with any place other than Pizza Express, DA sessions are likely to be confined to mastering a little history and politics in addition to their footwork against spin.