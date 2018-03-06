Football-style bust-up in stairwell overshadows Australia’s terrific win

David Warner and Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated exchange on the fourth day of first Test in Durban. (Source: Video screenshot) David Warner and Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated exchange on the fourth day of first Test in Durban. (Source: Video screenshot)

“Wtf ! I’ll hurt you @davidwarner31.”

That was the tweet from the elder sister of Quinton de Kock, possibly summarising many South African fans ire against Australian opener David Warner who was caught in ugly tirade against South African keeper during an edgy first Test between the two teams.

Some of the heated exchange was caught on CCTV camera, on mute. In the explosive footage, the players are walking up the stairs enroute to the dressing rooms during the tea break on day four, when the ruckus breaks out. Warner is seen, almost raging and gesticulating at de Kock who is a few flights down, coming up with the Australian openers. Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine try to push back Warner who though continues to let loose a verbal barrage. South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis emerges, clad in a towel, and finally the Australian captain Steve Smith manages to get Warner into the Australian dressing room.

The Australian media have reported that Warner’s outburst was triggered by an alleged comment about his wife Candice from de Kock. The South African media, on the other hand, have talked up how it was Warner who got personal first. Graeme Smith, former South African captain, called Warner a “fool”. “We have got used to Davey over the years. I think the less interest you take in him the better. He can be a bit of fool at times.”

Steve Smith told Sennews, that “There were a few regrettable things from both sides. Quinton got a little bit personal and Davey didn’t react as good as he could’ve done.”

Faf du Plessis said that he wasn’t the one complaining. “If I don’t hear that then I’m disappointed,” he said on Australian players’ sledging. I’m certainly not sitting here complaining about it. It’s the way we play our cricket against them. I don’t decide where that line is. Quinny’s fine … when you look at him now, it’s like nothing happened.”

Neil Manthorp, a senior South African journalist, quote-tweeted Smith’s comments with this: “Just conveniently don’t mention how regrettably personal ‘Davie’ was about Quinton – and his family.” Former cricketers too got into picture. Adam Gilchrist tweeted about the altercation. “Ugly scenes in Durban. Can only assume something very personal has been throw at @davidwarner31 for this type of reaction. Not a good look all round.”

That triggered a reply from former South African captain Graeme Smith: “Gilly- Warner crossed many personal boundaries with the South Africans, so we can’t be surprised when there is eventually a reaction. If players are happy to give it,they have to be prepared to take it,too. On both sides! But agreed not a good look.” Another former South African captain, Kepler Wessels, who has also played for Australia, too brought up the issue on air. “Ask Graeme, ask me, when you look them in the eye they back down just like everyone else.”

Former South African spinner Paul Harris too got stuck into Warner on twitter. “I can tell you that David Warner is very personal. He needs to learn that if he dishes it out he is going to get it back and shouldn’t then behave like a spoilt 2 year old. I agree though not good for the game … I can assure u that whatever was said Warner has said worse. He is a typical bully. Likes to abuse but can’t take it back. “

It’s been a rancourous match all through. When de Villiers was run out after a mix up with Aiden Markram, Warner and Nathan Lyon were involved in a controversy over their reactions to the dismissal. Lyon, who collected the throw from Warner and broke the stumps, dropped the ball next to de Villiers who was lying on the ground after the drive. He was fined a level 1 offense by the match referee, and rang up de Villiers and apologised.

This series will be one to remember — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) 5 March 2018

Warner too let a verbal spray at Markram. “It’s rather unfortunate that the incident took place and certainly not in the spirit of the game,” South Africa’s team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement. And likewise Cricekt Australia issued a statement saying that they will be investigating the episode. “CA is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban. CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further.”

Even AB de Villers got onto the act on twitter. Responding to a tweet by @cutmaker, a South African business tycoon Johann Rupert, who had tagged Morkel and Kagiso Rabada and had written: “Time for some chin music” with three angry emojis too boot. Despite not being tagged on the tweet, de Villiers replied with: “This series will be one to remember”.

Tempers fray, verbals spray

Wtf ! I’ll hurt you @davidwarner31: Quinton de Kock’s elder sister

The less interest you take in Warner the better. He can be a bit of fool at times: Graeme Smith

There were a few regrettable things. Quinton got a little bit personal and Davey didn’t react as good as he could’ve done: Steve Smith

I can only assume something very personal has been throw at Warner for this type of reaction: Adam Gilchrist

I can tell you that David Warner is very personal and can assure you that whatever was said, Warner has said worse. He is a typical bully. Likes to abuse but can’t take it back: Paul Harris

Not an isolated incident

Nathan Lyon dropped a ball on the prone AB de Villiers after he was run out, for which the offie will be docked 15 percent of his match fee.

Brief scores: Australia 351 and 227 beat South Africa 298 in 92.4 overs (Markram 143, de Kock 83; M Starc 4/75, J Hazlewood 3/61) by 118 runs.

