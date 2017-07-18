Five positives for Zimbabwe despite heartbreaking Sri Lanka Test defeat

The form of certain players augurs well for the Zimbabwean side. (Source: AP) The form of certain players augurs well for the Zimbabwean side. (Source: AP)

Ahead of the only Test match against Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwean cricket team were brimming with confidence after a historic series win. Since returning to the Test arena in August 2011 the Zimbabweans have rarely tasted success. But in the island nation of Sri Lanka, at one point it seemed that they might do the unthinkable and register an improbable win in Sri Lanka for the first time. However, they fell short at the last hurdle as the Lankans won the only Test in Colombo. But all is not lost as the African side, as they have many positives that they can secure from the defeat against the Lankans at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The form of certain players augurs well for the Zimbabwean side. The stand out performers in the one-off Test have been Sikandar Raza and Graeme Cremer. However, apart from them, there have been a few others who have also delivered commendable performances, making them feature in the list of top five performers.

Sikandar Raza- Pakistan origin player, Sikandar Raza, has risen to prominence over the past few years. In the one-off Test, he once again proved his mettle as he played a crucial knock of 160 which saved his side from succumbing to a batting collapse. For his knock, Raza had credited batting coach Lance Klusener. he also used the sweep shot to good effect.

Graeme Cremer – Cremer is an aggressive bowler who has grown in stature and has developed from a spin bowler to a potent all-rounder. His skills with the willow have improved significantly and this was visible in the Test where he notched up a brilliant hundred. He also picked up 9 wickets in the Test match (which included a five-wicket haul) and it was primarily due to his contribution that Zimbabwe gave a valiant fight till the end.

Malcolm Waller – Coming from a family of cricketer’s Malcolm Waller’s all round skills has come like a breath of fresh air in the Zimbabwean side. His all round skills have proved highly effective. This was primarily in view during the second innings where he scored 68 and forged a crucial partnership with Sikander Raza to put the visitors in a strong position.

Donald Tiripano – Zimbabwe have seemingly found a pair of world-class spinners. Should Zimbabwe return to the Test fold in the future, Zimbabwe’s selectors would have the luxury of having two very capable spinners from which to choose

Craig Ervine – A fine 160 by Craig Ervine set the tone for Zimbabwe in the first innings. It was his innings that gave the visitors the much-needed confidence. He also ended up being the top scorer for his country.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd