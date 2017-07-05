Five bowlers who never bowled a no-ball during their career

Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and Ian Bottham never bowled a no-nall in their career. Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and Ian Bottham never bowled a no-nall in their career.

Conceding extras while bowling are not rare. While the bowlers try to cut them down during their outings with the ball, but they do end up bowling wides, n0-balls. What if we told you that there are bowlers who never, yes never, overstepped in their career. Yes there are. Here’s a look at the list of five gentlemen who achieved the feat during their illustrious career.

1. Lance Gibbs

The former legendary West Indian spinner is among one of the most successful bowlers in the history of Test cricket. Gibbs played 79 Test matches, taking 309 wickets in his career and became the second player to cross 300-wicket milestone but the first spinner to achieve this feat. He had an impressive economy rate of under two runs per over and holds a unique landmark of never bowling a no-ball in his entire career. He played just three one-day matches for West Indies.

2. Kapil Dev

India’s finest all-rounder, and one of the best during his playing days, Kapil Dev also finds a place in this list. The 1983 World Cup winning captain has played a huge role in making the sport popular among all age groups and also led India to their first World Cup win. He has several records to his name which includes another record of not bowling a single no-ball in his entire career, and is the only Indian bowler to do so. He played 131 Test matches for India, grabbing 434 wickets and in 253 one-day matches, he took 253 wickets.

3. Ian Botham

England’s legendary all-rounder, Ian Botham also has his name in this unique list of bowlers who haven’t bowled a single no-ball in their cricketing career. Botham has played 102 Tests for England, taking 383 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 2.99. In his 116 one-day matches, he took 145 wickets. In his entire 16-year long career, he did not over step for no-ball.

4. Imran Khan

Regarded as Pakistan’s best bowler and world’s one of the best, Imran Khan was a dangerous fast bowler who had the capability of dismantling any batting line-up in the world. He led Pakistan to their first World Cup win in 1992, playing a massive role with his lethal in-swing deliveries. He is also known for his aggressive style on the field and was regarded as an influential captain. Imran played 88 Test matches, with 362 wickets to his name. In 175 one-day matches he scalped 182 wickets and during his cricketing career, never overstepped the crease to bowl a no-ball.

5. Dennis Lillee

Australia’s most effective bowler, Dennis Lillee, was known for his aggressive nature and fiery on-field attitude. Lillee had ‘never-say-die’ attitude which used to work in his favour during his spells. He was also a famous sports personality among his fans. His disciplined career made him unique from all the other fast bowlers of his generation. He played 70 Tests, taking 355 wickets with an economy rate of 2.75, and never bowled a no-ball in his entire career.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd