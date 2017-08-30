Fitness first: Chinaman Kuldeep aims to shed kilos to fit in

Kuldeep Yadav has played one Test for India. Kuldeep Yadav has played one Test for India.

Kuldeep Yadav likes to retweet. A lot. Often, it’s praise from former cricketers, sometimes it’s inspiration quotes, and occasionally a picture. One such retweeted picture from more than two years back catches the eye. It’s from Brad Hogg. “Sitting with my wife and the future chinaman bowler for India & KKR on the way to Mumbai. Calls me dada.” The Aussie dada had called it right. No one could accuse Hogg of being a defensive bowler, and it’s fast apparent that the accusation can’t be laid on Kuldeep as well. “My bowling style is only about taking wickets,” he asserted on Tuesday. “Taking wickets should be a habit for bowlers. Because if you are not taking wickets for the team, then you are a normal (ordinary) bowler.”

These days, there is a slow murmur building up around Indian cricket about fitness. The selectors and the team management have made it clear that they are looking for very fit cricketers. And Kuldeep isn’t exactly known for his fitness. These days, he shared, that the Indian captain Virat Kohli is often in his ears, urging him on the need to get fitter.

“Actually, Virat bhai keeps telling me to just work on my fitness more than other things. He just keeps telling me to do more hard work on my fitness as well as my bowling,” Yadav said.

By his own admission, he wasn’t the most agile on the field at the Under-19 level. But Yadav’s latest training drills have helped him become “much fitter”.

One of the inspiration quotes he had retweeted couple of years ago had revolved around the issue. “Champions aren’t made in gyms. Champions are made from something deep inside them — a desire, a dream, a vision, a goal.” He has shown that he has the desire, the dream and the vision, but now has to spend time in gyms to further his goals.

Rest of it has been going swimmingly well for him. This team is looking forward to groom a wrist spinner in the run-up to the 2019 World Cup for the sake of variety. And Yadav made a promising start to his ODI career, with eight wickets in the West Indies in five matches. That his skipper backs wrist spinners is a boost to his confidence.

“It’s good that the skipper believes in me and believes in wrist spinners. It’s good for the team,” Kuldeep says.

In the recent times, India has had changes in coaches, and the controversial way in which it played out could have impacted the younger players in particular. Did Yadav feel a change? In the past, both Kumble and Shastri have backed him. Kumble helped him along during his stint as coach, and Shastri too has had nothing but good words for him in the past. Some of Shastri’s praise can be found in retweets of Kuldeep.

But all that was in the past. Has he seen any change in style of the two coaches now? “No I don’t think there’s much difference. Like Anil sir used to tell me about plans, Ravi sir also tells me about different bowling plans. So I don’t think there’s any difference as such in their approach,” said the 22-year-old, adding: “I think they both have treated me in the same manner. I don’t find any differences as such and I don’t think too much about this aspect. I focus more on how I can improve myself for the team. For this I used to speak with Anil sir and I speak with Ravi sir also for the same thing. The good thing is that they are both supportive of me,” Yadav said.

Opportunities ahead

Yadav has played only one international match under Shastri so far, the third Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, when Ravindra Jadeja was suspended. He hasn’t been picked for the first three ODIs of the series because India wanted to maintain a left-right combination in Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. He might fancy his chances in the dead rubbers in Colombo on Thursday and Sunday.

Apart from his coaches and captain, Yadav also has the advantage of falling back on MS Dhoni’s advices from behind the stumps. Kuldeep described this as a privilege. “There’s no word to describe him (Dhoni). If you interact with him, like I have been doing for the last six months… I keep talking to him about my bowling. When I’m playing match, then also I keep talking to him. There’s no one better than him to judge you because he is watching from behind the stumps and he keeps telling me what I need to. I feel very proud that I’m playing with him and very lucky that I could be playing in his 300th game.”

