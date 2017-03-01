Fit-again Krunal Pandya finds form ahead of IPL

Krunal made 79 runs in Baroda’s 75-run win over Punjab. Saundarya Mehra Krunal made 79 runs in Baroda’s 75-run win over Punjab. Saundarya Mehra

Anyone who has witnessed Krunal Pandya bludgeon 86 off 37 deliveries against Delhi Daredevils during last year’s IPL will swear by his power-hitting ability. On Tuesday, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Krunal fashioned a knock that was bereft of any of the histrionics he displayed for the Mumbai Indians last year. He, however, admitted that this was a satisfying knock nonetheless.

On Tuesday, at Delhi’s Karnail Singh Stadium, Krunal summoned his reserves to score an uncharacteristically subdued knock of 79. He faced over 100 deliveries, with nine boundaries punctuating his knock. He was also involved in a stand of 102 runs with opener Aditya Waghmod. Against a pretty competent Punjab bowling attack, led by Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul, Krunal was the lynchpin of Baroda’s batting. On a pitch with variable bounce, he showed admirable application to hold fort and take his team to 249 — which proved to be a match-winning total. “This was a really satisfying knock for me. The pitch was not really easy to bat on, and I was circumspect early on. I’m glad this came in a match-winning cause for my team,” Krunal said after Baroda had defeated Punjab by 75 runs.

The knock will go a long way in giving Krunal the much-needed confidence he needs for the upcoming IPL season (he has been retained by the Mumbai Indians), more so after returning from a torn left quadricep that ruled him out of the last Ranji season. Instead of sounding dejected, Krunal took the setback in his stride.

“Injury ke baad jitna bhi khel sakta hoon, mein kheloonga. Injuries are all part and parcel of life. Isse khudka patience level badh jata hain. When you return from such an injury, it makes you much stronger as a player,” he reasoned, sounding a tad philosophical.

For the moment, Krunal is not looking too far ahead. Returning from a four-month lay-off, the 25-year-old is a tad cautious in his approach, and taking only one game at a time. He reckoned that the ongoing Vijay Hazare tournament was the ideal platform for him to find his verve.

The injury lay-off was a cruel speed-breaker for Krunal’s fledgling career. It was during this time that he saw his younger brother Hardik make his T20 International as well as ODI debut. As Krunal worked to regain fitness at the NCA in Bangalore, Hardik made a strong case for himself as a bowling all-rounder for India.

Having started their careers together — at the U-13 and U-15 levels — at Kiran More’s academy in Baroda, the brothers are extremely fond of each other and feed off each other’s success. “My brother and I would get Maggi for Rs 5, and would ask the gardener to prepare hot water so that we could prepare and eat it for lunch and breakfast,” Hardik had told The Indian Express sometime back.

Krunal, on his part, is mighty pleased at his brother’s progress in international cricket. “After his disastrous T20 debut, the manner in which he came back in his ODI debut at Dharamsala was really impressive. He is improving match by match, and season after season,” he said. Hardik’s ambition to seal a spot in India’s Test eleven is well known. “I don’t think he is overly worried about this. It’s only a matter of time before he breaks through in the Test team. It’s not necessary that you have to be playing to gain experience. Sometime, you can learn a lot by just being in the 15-man squad. So, when he gets a look-in, I think he will be ready,” Krunal added.

Hardik off to Bangalore

Hardik, who was released from the 15-member Test squad against Australia to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, featured in the first three games for Baroda. On Tuesday evening, the all-rounder had put this message on his Snap Chat: “Thank you Delhi… off to Bangalore”, indicating he would be joining India’s Test squad ahead of the second Test.