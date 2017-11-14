Fit-again Dale Steyn set to return after one year

Dale Steyn was away from cricket for almost 12 months. (Source: AP) Dale Steyn was away from cricket for almost 12 months. (Source: AP)

South Africa speedster Dale Steyn is set to return to cricket as he will feature in the CSA T20 Challenge fixture between his team Titan and Knights on Wednesday. Away from cricket due to injury in his right shoulder, Steyn last played for South Africa in the Test against Australia in November 2016 in Perth.

Steyn is ready for the challenge and is looking forward to the feeling of being part of the game.

“I am ready to go. Yes, I haven’t played in a year, but there are no massive expectations. I am just looking forward to playing again and feeling part of the game,” Steyn told Titans’ official website.

Return to cricket after a long injury lay-off is never easy for a fast bowler and Steyn understands the same. The seamer is not expecting much out of this game and wants to get through it with “minimal damage”

“I’m not asking people to sit back and think I’m going to bowl at 150 kmph and that I’m going to take five wickets. If I can get through the game with minimal damage in terms of economy rate and pick up a wicket or two that would be great,” he added.

On return, Steyn will have someone Theunis de Bruyn and David Miller to deal with as both are in great form for the Knights. Steyn is ready for the southpaw and feels he can be put under pressure early on.

“There’s momentum with both teams. Dave’s a great batter – he’s not the kind of guy that comes out of the block and goes from ball one. Even when he scored the 100 against Bangladesh, he offered up a few early chances – and he’ll tell you that himself.

“You need to put him under pressure in his first 10 to 15 balls, and if he gets through that period you have to be good with your plans and execution because he can hit you wherever he wants to. It’s a small ground with a generally flat wicket and a very fast outfield, so it should be a another high-scoring match. You still need to be attacking and the best way to slow down the run-rate is by taking wickets,” said Steyn.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd