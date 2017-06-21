First time a fighter like Anil Kumble did not stand up, says Sunil Gavaskar

Anil Kumble stepped down from his role as India coach on Tuesday evening. (Express file photo) Anil Kumble stepped down from his role as India coach on Tuesday evening. (Express file photo)

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment with Anil Kumble stepping down as coach of the Indian cricket team on Tuesday evening. He lashed out at not just the fact that Kumble had to step down but also the manner in which the entire episode played out. On Tuesday Kumble had stepped down from his role as the coach and hit out at captain Virat Kohli for the ‘difference in style’ between the two while maintaining that the relationship was ‘untenable’.

“I have very little knowledge about the differences between Virat and Anil. But it is a really sad day for Indian cricket. India have won everything since the time Anil took over. I can’t see Anil doing much wrong in one year. Difference happens in any team but see at the results,” he told NDTV.

“Anil must have had his reasons (of resigning). I would have thought Anil would carry on. Once the CAC expressed their confidence in him, Anil should have stuck around. Hope he will take it on the chin and comes back stronger. But it is the first time a known fighter like Anil did not stand up,” said Gavaskar of Kumble who had once played with a broken jaw.

After the short series in West Indies comprising five ODIs and a T20, India will shift focus to tours in Sri Lanka and South Africa. Gavaskar said the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) needs to take a call on the next coach soon.

