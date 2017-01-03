First day, first session, 100 runs: David Warner’s whirlwind knock

Everything, even his celebration, was typical of his approach to playing the game. (Source: Reuters) Everything, even his celebration, was typical of his approach to playing the game. (Source: Reuters)

Day 1 of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan saw the hosts take charge of proceedings with two contrasting centuries from David Warner and Matt Renshwaw. While Renshaw had to stay put and face more than 200 balls to get to the three-figure mark, Warner did that in just 78 balls. He became only the fifth batsmen to have scored a century in the first session of the first day of a Test match, leaving Pakistan licking their wounds during lunch.

Warner smashed 17 fours in his innings. He started off quickly and never let up, and everything, even his celebration was typical of his approach to playing the game. His fifty came up in the first hour of the match and his knock was part of an opening stand of 151 runs, most of which was scored by Warner himself.

Australia have already sealed the three-match Test series by winning the first Test by 39 runs and the second by an innings and 18 runs. Warner’s century put Australia firmly in control right from the beginning and their position of strength was only solidified by Matt Renshaw’s maiden Test hundred.

Warner was later dismissed by Wahab Riaz after having made 113 runs in 95 balls. But his 150 stand with Renshaw was followed by 52-run-partnership between Renshaw and Usman Khwaja and later a 121-run unbeaten stand between Peter Handscomb and Renshaw. This meant that Australua had made 365 runs for the loss of three wickets in the first day itself. Warner’s played a big role in Australia notching up the big total in one day.

