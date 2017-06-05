First priority is to get BCCI’s suspension lifted: RCA chief CP Joshi

CP Joshi was recently elected as RCA President. (Source: PTI) CP Joshi was recently elected as RCA President. (Source: PTI)

Congress leader CP Joshi on Monday took over the charge of Rajasthan Cricket Association. Joshi was elected as the President of RCA after he defeated Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir Modi who was another front runner alongside him. The Congress leader’s immediate priority is to get the BCCI’s suspension lifted.

“I will have to look into every aspect of this suspension but this would be my first priority. But for this I need support from all quarters including the state government,” said Joshi.

While Joshi was elected as the President of RCA, the posts of Secretary and Treasurer had gone to Rajendra Nandu and Pinkesh Jain respectively. Joshi got 19 votes against Ruchir’s 14. Mohammad Iqbal, another Congress man beat Ram Prakash Choudhary 19–14 to grab Vice-president’s post while Mahendra Nahar, also of Joshi faction, won against Shatrughan Tiwari 18–15. Apart from this KK Nimawat defeated Ramesh Gupta 19-14 for the post of executive member.

Secretary RS Nandu didn’t make his presence in the function where Joshi was welcomed after citing some personal reasons.

The Lalit Modi faction earlier called off the elections that were slated for 26th April, citing legal tangles, at a stage when two days of nominations had already passed. The Rajasthan Court then ordered the elections to be held on May 29.

Earlier, Vimal Soni, a senior member of RCA had made it clear that Ruchir won’t be given any special treatment. While speaking to ANI, Soni had said, “Ruchir, because he is Lalit Modi’s son, is not the president of RCA. Has to go through the process.”

